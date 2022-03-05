NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NXTC opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. NextCure has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.05.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 421,860 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 407,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

