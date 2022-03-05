NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108,537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $20.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.