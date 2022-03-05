NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $7.70 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.