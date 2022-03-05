NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NL Industries worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $335.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23. NL Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

