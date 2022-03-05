Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) to Buy

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SYANY stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Sydbank A/S has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.
About Sydbank A/S (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sydbank A/S (SYANY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.