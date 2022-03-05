Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) to Buy

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SYANY stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Sydbank A/S has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Get Sydbank A/S alerts:

About Sydbank A/S (Get Rating)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.