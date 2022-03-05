Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 606.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $8,030,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

