North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

