Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 1826816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

