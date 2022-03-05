NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NG opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after buying an additional 1,969,406 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 854,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 354,210 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

