Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will post $650,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.16 million to $172.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novan by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.45. 60,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.04. Novan has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $20.74.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

