Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will post $650,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.16 million to $172.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.45. 60,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.04. Novan has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $20.74.
Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.