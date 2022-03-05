Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. 361,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.