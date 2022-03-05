Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.65 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. 361,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.