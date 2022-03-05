Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Nutrien stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $95.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

