Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NOM opened at $14.45 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
