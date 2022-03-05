Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NOM opened at $14.45 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

