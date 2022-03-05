Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 567,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAD. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 602.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.47. 350,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,323. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $16.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

