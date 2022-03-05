Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NIM stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

