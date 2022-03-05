Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NIM stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
