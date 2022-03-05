Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 62.9% in February

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BXMX opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 302,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,947,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,575,000 after acquiring an additional 601,470 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.