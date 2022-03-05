Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 62.9% in February

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE BXMX opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $15.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
