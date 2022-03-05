Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.53.

OXY opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $56.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,429,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

