Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.27. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.