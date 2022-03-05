Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.27. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
