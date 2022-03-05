Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $225.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.99. Okta has a 1-year low of $152.51 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

