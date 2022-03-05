Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.27)-($1.24) EPS.

Okta stock traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.41. 2,694,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,575. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.99.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Okta by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.