Old Port Advisors Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $180.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $178.97 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

