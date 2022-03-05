Old Port Advisors Invests $205,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $11,984,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 90,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

