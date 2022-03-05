Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of OLMA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.30. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

