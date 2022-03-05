OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $68.28 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $559.30 million and approximately $68.28 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00010092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00230100 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

