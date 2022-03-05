Omni (OMNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $23.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00006592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00265484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,324 coins and its circulating supply is 563,008 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

