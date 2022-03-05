OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

OSW stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $903.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.