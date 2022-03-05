OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.
OSW stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $903.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.
About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
