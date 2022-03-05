Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 19,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,156. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.
