Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 19,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,156. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

