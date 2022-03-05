OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and $2.90 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06704443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,444.75 or 1.00020932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

