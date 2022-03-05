Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,343,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after acquiring an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,703,000 after acquiring an additional 611,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 243,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

