OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will announce $72.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.40 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $58.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $342.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $217.48 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $229.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after acquiring an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,637. The company has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.24.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

