Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 148,600 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:SEED traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 2,031,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the third quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

