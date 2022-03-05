OriginTrail Reaches Market Cap of $166.02 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $166.02 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,047,833 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

