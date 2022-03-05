Orion Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,105 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,478% compared to the typical volume of 32 call options.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Orion Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

