Orion Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,105 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,478% compared to the typical volume of 32 call options.
NYSE:ORN opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.67.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
