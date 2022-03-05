Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTSKY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 81,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.