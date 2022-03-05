Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Update

Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,844,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,854,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,956,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OXUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Oxus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxus Acquisition Corp. is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.