PAID Network (PAID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $456,054.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $19.19 million and $456,054.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.02 or 0.06769394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.34 or 1.00046194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002914 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

