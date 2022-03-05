Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 2.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). 265,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 89,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.40. The company has a market cap of £11.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.04.
Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)
