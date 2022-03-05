Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 2.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). 265,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 89,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.40. The company has a market cap of £11.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.04.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

