Parachute Market Capitalization Tops $595,106.26 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $595,106.26 and approximately $170,821.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

