Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARXF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.