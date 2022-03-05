Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.70 and the lowest is $4.54. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $4.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $18.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.94.

NYSE PH opened at $283.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.32. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $279.12 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

