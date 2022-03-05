Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS.
Shares of PASG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 674,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $22.12.
In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.
Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
