Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS.

Shares of PASG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 674,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $22.12.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2,584.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.