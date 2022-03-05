Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $22.12.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

