Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NYSE LOW opened at $224.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.07 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

