Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.03 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.