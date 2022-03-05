Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

