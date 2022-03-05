Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

