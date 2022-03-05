Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 87 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,052,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Target by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $224.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.14. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $167.05 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.