Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.55 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.