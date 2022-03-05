Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

